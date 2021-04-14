Puducherry sees 476 new coronavirus infections, reports two deaths

The Union Territory of recorded 476 new cases of and two deaths in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Wednesday.

With this, the overall tally of infections is 45,449 and of deaths 698, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare said.

There were 3,032 active cases, including 2,416 in home quarantine, said the Director of the Department S Mohan Kumar.

A total of 41,719 patients have been discharged so far from hospitals after treatment.

Of them, 242 were discharged in the last 24 hours.

While region accounted for 333 new cases out of the fresh 476 cases, Karaikal saw 104 followed by Yanam (32) and Mahe (7).

The Director said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.54 per cent and 91.79 per cent respectively.

As many as 7.12 lakh samples have been tested so far, of which 6.50 lakh turned out to be negative.

The Director said 29,427 health workers and 16,852 frontline workers have been vaccinated and 75,657 who were in the category of senior citizens (60 years and above) and those above 45 with co-morbidities have been vaccinated under the second phase of the drive which began on March 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)