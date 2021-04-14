Puducherry sees 476 new coronavirus infections, reports two deaths

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry election 2021 on April 6, result on May 2; All you need to know
Puducherry Assembly Polls: FM releases BJP manifesto, promises 250,000 jobs
First time RT-PCR tests more than antigen tests in Delhi, says govt
Assure all possible support for Puducherry's development, says PM Modi
President's rule imposed in Puducherry after Congress govt loses trust vote
-
The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded 476 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Wednesday.
With this, the overall tally of infections is 45,449 and of deaths 698, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare said.
There were 3,032 active cases, including 2,416 in home quarantine, said the Director of the Department S Mohan Kumar.
A total of 41,719 patients have been discharged so far from hospitals after treatment.
Of them, 242 were discharged in the last 24 hours.
While Puducherry region accounted for 333 new cases out of the fresh 476 cases, Karaikal saw 104 followed by Yanam (32) and Mahe (7).
The Director said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.54 per cent and 91.79 per cent respectively.
As many as 7.12 lakh samples have been tested so far, of which 6.50 lakh turned out to be negative.
The Director said 29,427 health workers and 16,852 frontline workers have been vaccinated and 75,657 who were in the category of senior citizens (60 years and above) and those above 45 with co-morbidities have been vaccinated under the second phase of the drive which began on March 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU