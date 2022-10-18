Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist says stopped from going to US

JUST IN
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB's 'needle of suspicion' on some officers
Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo said she was stopped from flying to the United States by immigration authorities at the Delhi airport despite having a valid visa

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo on Tuesday said she was stopped from flying to the United States by immigration authorities at the Delhi airport "despite having a valid visa and ticket".

The 28-year-old photojournalist, who was awarded the Pulitzer for the coverage of COVID pandemic for Reuters, was scheduled to fly to New York on Monday.

"I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award (@Pulitzerprizes) in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from travelling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket," Mattoo tweeted on Tuesday.

She said this was the second time she has been stopped from travelling abroad in the past four months.

"This is the second time I have been stopped without reason or cause. Despite reaching out to several officials after what happened few months ago, I never received any response.

"Being able to attend the award ceremony was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me," she added.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 23:30 IST

