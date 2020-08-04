JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Andhra High Court orders status quo on two new laws for three capitals
Business Standard

Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram appointed Deputy Secretary in PMO

Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday.

Topics
PMO | IAS officers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PMO enjoys more power today than under any previous regime
A view of Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi

Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday.

Ram is a 2008 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

He has been appointed as Deputy Secretary, PMO for a period of four years, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 19:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU