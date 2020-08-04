Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram appointed Deputy Secretary in PMO

-
Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday.
Ram is a 2008 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre.
He has been appointed as Deputy Secretary, PMO for a period of four years, it said.
