Pune coronavirus update: 2,390 new cases take district tally to 291,638

Pune district reported 2,390 new
coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 2,91,638, a health official said on Saturday evening.
The death toll in the district reached 6,750 with 63 patients succumbing to the infection during this period.
"Of the 2,390 cases, 1,055 were found in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recoded 1,48,406 patients so far.
"On the other hand, 1,286 patients were also discharged from city hospitals," the official said.
With 598 new cases, number of infections recorded in Pimpri Chinchwad area stands at 79,936.
