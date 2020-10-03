Surat coronavirus update: With 277 new cases, Surat count nears 30,000 mark

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Gujarat records highest single-day spike in cases, Surat adds 300 more
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
-
The number of COVID-19 cases in
Surat in Gujarat reached 29,036 after 277 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, while three deaths took the toll to 947, an official said.
The number of people who were discharged during the day was a robust 299, including 181 in city limits, officials pointed out.
"Of the new cases, 173 are in city limits and the rest in rural areas. A total of 19,927 people have been discharged within Surat Municipal Corporation limits so far, which is a recovery rate of 90.4 per cent," he said.
Athwa reported 28 new cases, raising its tally to 4,041, the highest among zones under SMC, officials said.
Kamrej taluka is the worst-hit as far as rural areas of the district are concerned, with 1,525 cases, including 85 deaths.
SMC officials said 657 people working in the cloth markets here were tested for the virus but none of the reports returned positive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU