Uttarakhand coronavirus update: 503 new cases take state tally past 50,000

The COVID-19 in rose to 648 on Saturday with 12 more fatalities, while 503 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 50,062, a state health department bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, Dehradun district reported the highest 142 positive cases, followed by Haridwar 99, Tehri 72, Nainital 71, Uttarkashi 34, Udham Singh Nagar 32, Pauri 16, Bageshwar 13, Champawat 10, Rudraprayag seven, Chamoli four and Pithoragarh three, it said.

Twelve more COVID-19 patients died, taking the in the state to 648, it said.

A total of 41,095 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state and the number of infected patients under treatment is 8,076, it said.

As many as 243 patients have migrated out of the state, the bulletin added.

