Uttarakhand coronavirus update: 503 new cases take state tally past 50,000

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Uttarakhand coronavirus update: 658 new Covid-19 cases reported
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
-
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 648 on Saturday with 12 more fatalities, while 503 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 50,062, a state health department bulletin said.
Of the fresh cases, Dehradun district reported the highest 142 positive cases, followed by Haridwar 99, Tehri 72, Nainital 71, Uttarkashi 34, Udham Singh Nagar 32, Pauri 16, Bageshwar 13, Champawat 10, Rudraprayag seven, Chamoli four and Pithoragarh three, it said.
Twelve more COVID-19 patients died, taking the death toll in the state to 648, it said.
A total of 41,095 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state and the number of infected patients under treatment is 8,076, it said.
As many as 243 patients have migrated out of the state, the bulletin added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU