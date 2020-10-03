Rajasthan coronavirus update: 2,150 fresh cases, 14 more deaths reported

-
-
Rajasthan's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,41,846 on Saturday with 2,150 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,530 as 14 more people succumbed to the contagious respiratory disease, according to an official report.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 21,075. A total of 1,19,241 people have recovered so far, the report stated.
Of the latest fatalities, two each were reported from Jaipur and Jalore, and one each from Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur and Pali, it said.
Jaipur reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 424, followed by 374 in Jodhpur, the report said.
Fresh cases were also reported from Bikaner (171), Alwar (169), Bhilwara (155), Udaipur (89), Bharatpur (76), Kota (74), Pali (67), Ajmer (60), Churu (57), Chittorgarh (52), Dholpur (40), Jalore (37), Sikar (35), Sri Ganganagar (35), Dungarpur (31), Jhunjhunu (29), Sirohi (24), Tonk (21), Hanumangarh (21), Rajsamand (20), Banswara (19), Pratapgarh (18), Dausa (15), Nagaur (14), Jaisalmer (13), Sawai Madhopur (11), Baran (7), Bundi (7), Karauli (7), Jhalawar (4) and Barmer (1).
