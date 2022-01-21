Pune district records 14,424 Covid-19 cases, highest since pandemic began

-
Pune district on Thursday recorded 14,424 new coronavirus cases, the highest in a day since the pandemic began in 2020, said a health official.
Nine patients died in the district during the day. The caseload in the district rose to 12,96,398 while death toll rose to 19,333. The district's positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests) is over 35 per cent. Earlier, on April 18, 2021, Pune district had recorded 12,836 new cases, a record. But significantly, the number of deaths on that day was much higher at 100. As many as 8,665 patients recovered from the infection on Thursday. Of new cases, 7,264 were reported from Pune city and 4,094 from Pimpri Chinchwad industrial townships.
There are 78,846 active patients including 2,696 who are hospitalized.
