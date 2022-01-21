Goa reports 3,390 Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths; positivity rate at 41%

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
-
Goa reported 3,390 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths on Thursday, the health department said, while the state's positivity rate shot up to 40.86 per cent.
With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,22,497, while the death toll increased to 3,585, the department said. On Wednesday, Goa had reported 3,936 coronavirus cases, seven deaths and a positivity rate of 38.76 per cent. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,96,452 after 3,728 patients were discharged during the day, it said. Goa now has 22,460 patients under treatment. "With 8,295 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state so far has gone up to 17,59,879, an official added. Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,22,497, new cases 3,390, death toll 3,585, discharged 1,96,452, active cases 22,460, samples tested till date 17,59,879.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU