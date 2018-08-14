Pune grabs first spot in Ease of Living Index. Here are the top 10 cities

Pune, Rank 1
Pune is the most liveable city, followed closely by Navi Mumbai and Greater Mumbai in a ranking of 111 Indian cities with the national capital ranked at a lowly 65 on the Ease of Living Index released by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday.
Navi Mumbai, Rank 2
Thane is the fourth Maharashtra city that made it to the top 10 in the list. Other cities ranked among the best 10 are Tirupati, Chandigarh, Raipur, Indore, Vijaywada and Bhopal.
Greater Mumbai, Rank 3
Notably, none of the cities in big states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have made it to the top 10.
Tirupati, Rank 4
Chennai has been ranked 14, Hyderabad at 27 and Bengaluru at 85. Kolkata had refused to participate in the survey.
Chandigarh, Rank 5
Gurugram is at the 88th spot. Rampur in Uttar Pradesh is at the bottom of the list that has Jammu and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir at 95 and 100.
Thane, Rank 6
Raipur, Rank 7
The survey was started to encourage cities to move towards an outcome-based approach to urban planning and management.
Indore, Rank 8
Its framework comprised four pillars -- institutional, social, economic and physical which are further broken down into 15 categories and 78 indicators.
Vijaywada, Rank 9
The assessment standards, according to the government, are closely linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and will provide a strong impetus to India's effort for systematic tracking progress of the goals in the urban areas.
Of the 17 SDG goals, eight are directly linked to India's ease of living assessment framework.
