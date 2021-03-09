Pune records 2,112 new coronavirus, 14 more casualties; 795 discharged

With the addition of 2,112 new cases



of COVID-19, the count of infections in Maharashtra's district rose to 4,22,989 on Tuesday, a health official said.

Apart from this, 14 persons died of the infection, raising the toll in the district to 9,330, the official said.

Of the 2,112 new cases, 1,086 were reported from the Municipal Corporation limits, while 635 were detected in Pimpri Chinchwad, he said.

As many as 795 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, the official said.

