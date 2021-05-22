Pune vaccination centres to remain shut today due to Covid vaccine shortage

-
Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Friday informed that vaccination centers in Pune Municipal Corporation will remain shut on May 22 due to shortage of vaccine stock.
Mohol took to Twitter saying, "Vaccination will not be done on May 22 at all vaccination centers in Pune Municipal corporation area due to shortage of vaccine stock," (translated from Marathi)."
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that there are more than 300 cases of mucormycosis in Pune and there is a shortage of injections to treat black fungus in patients.
Speaking to media persons, the minister said, "Presently there are over 300 cases of black fungus in Pune, including many outsiders (residents of other districts). There is a shortage of injections for them."
As per official data, Maharashtra, currently, has 3,85,785 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
Pune has 64,084 active cases and 10,728 died due to the virus in the district.
