Punjab Assembly polls: Former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh joins AAP

Former Mohali mayor and realtor Kulwant Singh on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls next year.
AAP's leader Raghav Chadha and state party chief Bhagwant Mann inducted him to the party fold.
Mann said Kulwant Singh's familiarity with Mohali's issues and voters will help AAP a great deal.
Meanwhile, Sheetal Angural, national executive member of BJP SC Morcha, joined AAP with his associates at party headquarters here.
Raghav Chadha said people are continuously joining the party and with the support of Sheetal Angural, AAP will be strengthened in Jalandhar West.
Bhagwant Mann referring to AAP's performance in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls said, "Chandigarh proved that people are the real power in democracy. And people of Punjab have already decided to depart from traditional parties to elect an honest government that prefers development."
Mann thanked voters of Chandigarh for choosing AAP that was contesting the MC elections for the first time.
He added that the Aam Aadmi Party will make Chandigarh "City Beautiful again".
Kulwant Singh thanked the party leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve people.
He said, "I'm impressed by Arvind Kejriwal's model of development in Delhi. Their work in the field of education, health and basic amenities is commendable. I'm looking forward to serving people.
