IPL 2021: Kulwant replaces injured Siddharth in Delhi Capitals' squad

-
ALSO READ
After multiple Covid cases, IPL 2021 suspended with immediate effect: BCCI
IPL 2021, Match 11, DC vs PBKS highlights: Delhi Capitals wins by 6 wickets
IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB match postponed; Varun, Sandeep test Covid positive
IPL 2021 Match 13, MI vs DC highlights: Delhi Capitals wins by 6 wickets
IPL 2021 Match 12 CSK vs RR highlights: Chennai Super Kings wins by 45 runs
-
Delhi Capitals have suffered a blow ahead of the start of the second phase of IPL 2021 as their left-arm orthodox bowler Manimaran Siddharth has been ruled out of the tournament.
According to the information received here, the slow left-arm orthodox picked up quadriceps strain during the training session in Dubai. "JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that left-arm orthodox bowler Manimaran Siddharth has been ruled out of the VIVO IPL 2021 due to an injury. The 23-year-old incurred a quadriceps strain during training in Dubai," DC said in a statement on Wednesday.
The blue brigade further announced left-arm medium-fast bowler Kulwant Khejroliya as Siddharth's replacement. "Left-arm medium fast bowler Kulwant Khejroliya has been named as Siddharth's replacement for the remainder of the season. Khejroliya, who is already part of the Delhi Capitals team bio-bubble as a net bowler, has taken 17 wickets in 15 T20 matches at an average of 23.29. The 29-year-old represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 seasons, taking three wickets in five IPL matches," it said.
"The Delhi Capitals support staff is currently overlooking Manimaran Siddharth's rehabilitation programme in Dubai. He will be heading back to India in a few days where he will continue to undergo rehabilitation. The Delhi Capitals franchise wishes him a speedy recovery."
--IANS
cs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor