BSP chief Mayawati demands judicial probe in Lakhimpur Kheri incident

(BSP) chief on Monday alleged involvement of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demanded a judicial probe into the issue.

In a series of tweets, alleged that BSP's General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP has been placed under house arrest.

"BSP's General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP SC Mishra was placed under house arrest late last night at his residence in Lucknow, which is still continuing so that the party delegation under his leadership could not go to Lakhimpur Kheri to get the correct report of the farmer's massacre. This is very sad and shameful," she said.

She further said, "Due to the involvement of two BJP ministers in the Kheri case of UP, proper government inquiry into this incident and justice to the victims and strict punishment to the guilty does not seem possible. Therefore, BSP demands a judicial inquiry, in the incident in which several people have died."

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police. "Four farmers and four others have died (in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident). Probe underway. It's an unfortunate incident, should not be politicised," Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya told reporters.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

