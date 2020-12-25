Bharat Biotech's top brass calls on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

-
ALSO READ
Don't lower guard in fight against Covid-19: VP Naidu urges people
Venkaiah Naidu takes stock of work done during 252 session of Rajya Sabha
Physical fitness, desi food helped me beat Covid-19: Venkaiah Naidu
India was known as vishwa guru, must regain intellectual leadership: Naidu
Education system should meet formidable challenges of 21st century: Naidu
-
Bharat Biotech's top brass on Friday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Hyderabad.
"The discussion revolved around the status of the indigenous vaccine and the plans to make it available in India and rest of the world. It is developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV)," an official statement said.
The indigenous, inactivated vaccine is being developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility, the statement said.
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Bharat Biotech's facility and reviewed the status of Covaxin. It was followed by a visit of 70 ambassadors and high commissioners from several nations to the facility at Genome Valley, Hyderabad, it said.
During the interaction, the vice president stressed on the importance of public-private partnership in coming out with indigenous world-class products and lauded the collaboration between the ICMR and Bharat Biotech, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU