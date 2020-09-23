Thane: Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rise to 26, says NDRF

The death toll in the Bhiwandi site here rose to 26 on Tuesday, according to the Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The three-story building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the district.Soon after the incident, the NDRF, fire brigade, and police teams had reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

