Punjab CM announces Rs 25,000 cash reward for reporting illegal sand mining

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday announced a cash award of Rs 25,000 if proof of illegal mining is brought to the notice of the authorities concerned.
He also asked deputy commissioners to keep a strict vigil on mining sites to check any illegal activity and ensure availability of sand at the rate of Rs 5.50 per cubic feet.
He asked them to declare Rs 25,000 reward if a proof is provided in video or any other form about any violation of the norms in this regard, according to an official release.
Presiding over a meeting here, the chief minister directed the officials to ensure that sand from the mining sites is provided free of cost to any village panchayat that wants the same.
No charges should be levied from the trolleys carrying sand and only trucks should be charged the rate of Rs 5.50 per cubic feet, he asserted.
Channi also emphasised on increasing the number of mining sites and restarting the sites which were earlier closed.
Notably, the Congress-led state government is repeatedly targeted by the Aam Aadmi Party over the issue of alleged illegal sand mining.
The AAP had alleged that illegal sand mining was "found" in Channi's constituency Chamkaur Sahib, a charge denied by the chief minister.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday claimed that an estimated Rs 20,000 crore of illegal sand mining was taking place in the northern state.
