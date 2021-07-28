Illegal mining scam: CBI carries out searches at 15 locations

-
ALSO READ
Power Mech bags Rs 9,294 crore contract from Central Coalfields
To enhance coal output govt identifies 15 new projects: Joshi
Par panel raises question over CIL arm hiring equipment for Rs 859 cr
H&M appoints Yanira Ramirez as country sales manager for India
CIL Q4 net marginally down at Rs 4,589 cr; declares Rs 3.5 final dividend
-
The CBI carried out searches at 15 locations on Wednesday in connection with illegal mining in Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in West Bengal, the agency said.
"The searches include at the premises of then officials of ECL, including then two general managers (present and one retired), manager (security), inspector (security) and colliery agent etc.," CBI Spokesperson Joshi said in a statement.
He said cash amounting to around Rs 20 lakh, jewellery and property documents were recovered from the premises of the incumbent general manager.
Property documents, locker keys and incriminating documents were recovered from the possession of the other accused, Joshi added.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lodged a case on November 27, 2020 against six named accused as well as unidentified persons on allegations of illegal mining and theft of coal in the leasehold areas of ECL, Asansol and its adjoining private land, the agency spokesperson said.
He said it was also alleged that the scam ran into crores of rupees.
"Searches were earlier conducted at more than 100 places in various states. One private person was earlier arrested during investigation. The investigation is continuing," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU