India, UK hold annual bilateral maritime exercise 'Konkan' in Arabian Sea
Business Standard

Punjab CM pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, announces street after him

The 850-metre-long heritage street will connect the existing museum to Bhagat Singh's ancestral house in the village

Topics
Bhagat Singh | Punjab | Bhagwant Mann

Press Trust of India  |  Khatkar Kalan (PB) 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on Thursday paid rich tributes to 'Shaheed-e-Azam' Bhagat Singh who was hanged by the British on this day along with Sukhdev and Rajguru in 1931 in what was known as the Lahore conspiracy case.

Mann said that the state government is doing all it can to fulfil the dreams of the freedom fighters and the day is not far when Punjab will emerge as a front-runner state across the country.

The Chief Minister floral tributes to Bhagat Singh here in his native village saying that the day must remind us of the freedom fighter, who sacrificed his life at a young age for the emancipation of the country.

He also announced the construction of a heritage street in Bhagat Singh's native village to showcase the glorious contribution of Punjab in the country's freedom struggle.

The 850-metre-long heritage street will connect the existing museum to Bhagat Singh's ancestral house in the village.

According to an official statement, Mann said that the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev will ever inspire us to rise against any form of injustice, tyranny, and oppression.

He said that it is the moral duty of us all to wage war against all forms of social maladies prevailing in society.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 20:17 IST

