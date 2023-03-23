Army, Air Force conduct joint multi-domain air-land exercise Vayu Prahar

The and the conducted a multi-domain air-land 'Vayu Prahar' in the eastern theatre to validate plans to execute synergised operations, sources said on Thursday.

The was held in the second week of March.

The sources said the scope of the joint included rapid mobilisation of an earmarked rapid reaction force from the hinterland to undertake air-landed operations at a nominated advance landing ground.

The air-landed force further executed contingency tasks according to a realistic exercise scenario in challenging high-altitude terrain conditions.

"The conduct of Exercise Vayu Prahar enabled coordination and rehearsal amongst various agencies for quick mobilisation, transportation and deployment of forces within a theatre which can be executed across theatres," a source said.

The exercise validated and refined procedures quintessential for synergised joint operations. Army formations, special forces along with the participated in the 96-hour exercise in the eastern theatre.

