JUST IN
G20 Framework Working Group meeting to discuss macro-economic issues: CEA
SC order on EC appointments being examined, will take apt action: Govt
No proposal to rework Constitution based on introduction of 'she/her': Govt
Rahul Gandhi will not be disqualified as MP if conviction stayed: Experts
Relevance of hard power reaffirmed with Russia-Ukraine conflict: Army Chief
CJI Chandrachud inaugurates yoga, recreation hall for SC registry officials
Antilia bomb case: NIA declines support to former cop's plea seeking pardon
Rs 700 cr corpus available to fund startups, no limit to fund innovation
In massive data breach, details of 168 mn citizens, defence staff leaked
Trai meet with telcos on pesky marketing calls, messages on Mar 27
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
G20 Framework Working Group meeting to discuss macro-economic issues: CEA
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Army, Air Force conduct joint multi-domain air-land exercise Vayu Prahar

The Indian Army and the Indian Air force conducted a multi-domain air-land exercise 'Vayu Prahar' in the eastern theatre to validate plans to execute synergised operations, sources said on Thursday

Topics
Indian Army | Indian Air Force | Exercise

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian Air Force, C-17 globemaster
Representative Image

The Indian Army and the Indian Air force conducted a multi-domain air-land exercise 'Vayu Prahar' in the eastern theatre to validate plans to execute synergised operations, sources said on Thursday.

The exercise was held in the second week of March.

The sources said the scope of the joint exercise included rapid mobilisation of an earmarked rapid reaction force from the hinterland to undertake air-landed operations at a nominated advance landing ground.

The air-landed force further executed contingency tasks according to a realistic exercise scenario in challenging high-altitude terrain conditions.

"The conduct of Exercise Vayu Prahar enabled coordination and rehearsal amongst various agencies for quick mobilisation, transportation and deployment of forces within a theatre which can be executed across theatres," a source said.

The exercise validated and refined procedures quintessential for synergised joint operations. Army formations, special forces along with the Indian Air Force participated in the 96-hour exercise in the eastern theatre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Army

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 19:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU