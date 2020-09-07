Punjab govt to provide 50,000 free health kits to Covid-19 patients

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Monday that his government will provide 50,000 free health kits to patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and in home isolation to ensure better care for them.

Each COVID care kit, otherwise costing Rs 1,700, has an oximeter, a digital thermometer, and face masks.

The specially designed kit also includes a steamer, a hand sanitiser, besides 60 Giloy tablets, 30 Vitamin C tablets, and four Vitamin D3 tablets.

A government spokesperson said the move is part of the state's endeavour to ensure that all patients get complete medical care at their doorsteps, thus facilitating their early and complete recovery.

--IANS

vg/tsb

