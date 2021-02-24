Punjab: Out of 4,000 schoolteachers tested, 13 found positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
India is key for global access to a coronavirus vaccine - here's why
Gujarat coronavirus update: Positive tally 225,304, death toll 4,148
US: Coronavirus bill would scale up ability to spot virus mutations
Testing ramped up at IGI Airport to detect new coronavirus variant
-
Amritsar civil surgeon Charanjit Singh on Tuesday took cognizance of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state and informed that out of 4,000 schoolteachers tested, 13 teachers have been found positive for COVID-19.
Singh told ANI: "COVID-19 cases have increased in the last 2-3 days. Sampling at schools has been made mandatory. Out of 4,000 school teachers tested, 13 have been found to be positive."
"Concerned schools are now closed for 48 hours for sanitization," he said.
Amid the growing concern over the rising COVID-19 trend in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered fresh restrictions on indoor gathering to 100 and outdoor to 200 people from March 1 and also issued a slew of directions to curb the further rise of the infection.
Six states account for 84.62 per cent of the new deaths of which Punjab reported 15 deaths, read the press release by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.
"The country's Active Caseload has fallen below 1.50 lakh. It stands at 1,47,306 today. The present active caseload now consists of 1.34 per cent of India's total positive cases. 10,584 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 13,255 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours. It has led to a net decline of 2,749 cases in the total active caseload," read the release on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU