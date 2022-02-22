Punjab records three more coronavirus deaths and 103 fresh cases

Three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in on Monday while 103 fresh cases took the infection tally to 7,57,358, according to a medical bulletin.

The deaths were reported from Amritsar, Jalandhar and Tarn Taran, taking the toll to 17,682.

There were 1,316 active cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 21 cases, followed by 14 in Bathinda and 12 in Mohali.

Eighty nine patients are on oxygen support while 12 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin mentioned.

A total of 322 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 7,38,360, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 18 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 91,585.

With one more death reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 1,162.

The number of active cases in the city was 216 while the number of recoveries was 90,207.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)