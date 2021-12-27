Punjab bankrupt due to unethical policies of SAD, Congress: BJP

Union Minister of Jal Shakti and Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat made a scathing attack at the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for the deteriorating situation of the law and order in the state and said the state has turned bankrupt due to wrong policies by both and (SAD).

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly election, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday inaugurated the party's election office in Jalandhar.

"At this time there is an atmosphere of chaos in the state, law and order has completely collapsed and in view of the elections, the Aam Aadmi Party is also talking only to woo the people. There is a need for change in which the Bharatiya Janata Party can bring," said Bharatiya Janta Party Punjab president Ashwani Sharma.

Shekhawat said that both the Gandhi family of the and the Badals of the (SAD) have ruined the state.

Speaking about the party formed by the farmers, Shekhawat said, "farmers will themselves decide that politically, where they will face profit or loss".

the BJP, if elected, would bring back the golden age in Punjab, which now has a debt of Rs 4 lakh crore.

Punjab is slated to go to Assembly polls next year.

