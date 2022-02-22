Mizoram reports 519 Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day spike since Jan 25

-
ALSO READ
Mizoram's Covid tally crosses 2-lakh mark, positivity rate at 23.56%
Mizoram reports 184 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours
Mizoram to enroll children of Myanmar refugees in govt schools
Mizoram registers highest single-day spike of 1,502 new Covid-19 cases
Mizoram reports 207 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours
-
Mizoram on Monday reported 519 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike since January 25, taking the state's tally to 2,06,319, an official said.
The death toll remains at 643 as no new death was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.
At least 1,963 people have recovered from the infection on Monday, he said.
The state had reported 1,324 coronavirus cases and one death on the previous day.
The fresh cases detected from 1,914 samples put the single-day positivity rate at 27.12 per cent, the official said.
Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 156, followed by Mamit district (95) and Serchhip district (80), he said.
The northeastern state now has 7,956 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,97,720 people have so far recovered from the infection.
The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 95.83 per cent and the death rate is 0.31 per cent.
The state has so far tested more than 17.95 lakh samples for COVID-19.
According to state immunisation officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday and 6.44 lakh of them have been fully vaccinated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU