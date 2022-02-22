Mizoram reports 519 Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day spike since Jan 25

on Monday reported 519 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike since January 25, taking the state's tally to 2,06,319, an official said.

The death toll remains at 643 as no new death was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

At least 1,963 people have recovered from the infection on Monday, he said.

The state had reported 1,324 cases and one death on the previous day.

The fresh cases detected from 1,914 samples put the single-day positivity rate at 27.12 per cent, the official said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 156, followed by Mamit district (95) and Serchhip district (80), he said.

The northeastern state now has 7,956 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,97,720 people have so far recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 95.83 per cent and the death rate is 0.31 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 17.95 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday and 6.44 lakh of them have been fully vaccinated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)