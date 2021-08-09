Punjab to introduce online payment of water supply bills in villages

-
-
Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Razia Sultana announced on Monday that an online payment system for water supply bills will soon be introduced in all villages across the state in a phased manner.
While launching an online billing and revenue monitoring system (RMS) for online payment of water supply bills in the villages of district SAS Nagar (Mohali), after successful completion of a pilot project for seven months, she said this online billing system would be introduced in all districts of Punjab soon.
Rural consumers would get their water supply bills through SMS on their registered mobile numbers and online bill payment option will be provided through a link in the SMS, Sultana said.
"Active account updates and alerts will also be provided through SMS. Apart from this, the department's revenue collectors will also carry POS (payment accepting) machines to the doorsteps of consumers and they would be able to make payment via card or cash on the spot and get the receipt," the minister said.
She said this new initiative will not only make water supply bill payments easy for rural consumers but also will boost revenue collection of the department thereby helping in efficient management of water supply schemes and ensuring uninterrupted supply of potable water to rural consumers.
"This system has been implemented in collaboration with HDFC bank which has provided a technological and banking platform," she said.
