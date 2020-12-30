Punjab withdraws night curfew from January 1 amid decline in cases

-
-
With decline in coronavirus cases, the Punjab government on Wednesday decided to lift the night curfew from January 1 but advised the public to follow Covid-19 protocols.
A spokesperson for the government said that restrictions regarding night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in all cities and towns and closing down of hotels, restaurants and marriage palaces by 9.30 pm in the state would remain effective till December 31.
He said the ceiling of 100 and 250 persons in the indoor and outdoor social gatherings would be relaxed to 200 and 500 persons respectively from January 1.
--IANS
vg/vd
