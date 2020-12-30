Seven fresh coronavirus infections found in Mumbai's Dharavi region

The slum-dominated area here reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a civic official said.

It took the area's caseload to 3,806.

As many as 3,477 persons have recovered from the viral infection in so far, and there are only 17 active COVID-19 cases in the area, the official said.

On December 25, the area had reported zero new cases for the first time since the outbreak of

Spread over 2.5 sq km, is considered to be the largest slum of Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh.