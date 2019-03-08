Quorum, an upscale club in an equally upscale setting in Gurugram

Two Horizon Centre on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram is carefully designed to mix work and pleasure. The complex accommodates edgy workplaces such as Facebook and Samsung and has elaborate open spaces for resto-bars such as Townhall and Whiskey Samba. The buzzing of key cards starts early and the party goes on till late.

The Q, short for Quorum, an exclusive club that shares the same coveted address, is still a reclusive member of this commotion. It’s not that it doesn’t mix work and pleasure. On the contrary, it’s built around the same idea. But its pleasures ...