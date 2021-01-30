R-Day violence: Forensic experts visit Red Fort to collect evidence

-
ALSO READ
Stores closed by farmer protests cost Reliance, Walmart millions in revenue
Will hold tractor parade on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions
Farmer leaders observe day-long fast on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary
SC agri panel members are pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions
Farmer unions may face credibility crisis after tractor rally: Agri experts
-
A team of forensic experts on Saturday visited the Red Fort to collect evidence in connection with the violence that broke out at the iconic monument on Republic Day.
Thousands of protesting farmers had breached the monument on January 26 after deviating from their tractor rally route triggering a conflict with the police.
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is investigating the matter and several teams have been formed to identify the culprits.
The force has termed the vandalisation at the fort as an "anti-national act".
"A team of forensic experts visited Red Fort and it is collecting evidence," an official said.
The protesting farmers had clashed with police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.
Around 50 police personnel were injured.
Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort while some of them hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.
On Friday, the Delhi Police had issued an appeal in leading newspapers asking people to share any evidence or information about the violence.
"All members of the public, including media persons, who are witnesses to the incidents or have any information about the incident or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera, are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements/footage/picture in their possession at room number 215, second floor, Old Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO during office hours, on any working day or contact on 8750871237 or 011-23490094 or send e-mail on kisanandolanriots.26jain2021@gmmail.com," the appeal stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU