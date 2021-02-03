R-Day violence: Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai move SC against FIRs

-
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai have moved the Supreme Court against multiple FIRs registered against them over their alleged
"misleading" tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally here on Republic Day.
Journalists Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath also approached the top court on Tuesday evening against the FIRs.
On January 30, Delhi Police had filed a caseagainst Tharoor, Sardesai, The Caravan and others.
Earlier, Tharoor and six journalists were booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, officials had said.
Madhya Pradesh police has also filed a case against Tharoor and the six journalists over their alleged ''misleading'' tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi.
On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.
