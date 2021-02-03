Cong, opposition parties give suspension notice in RS over farmer protests

-
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma on Wednesday gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over the ongoing farmer agitation against Central agri laws.
Several other opposition parties including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), All India Trinamool Congress (TMS), Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (Marxist) MPs also moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing farmer agitation.
The opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the 'suspension of business notice' to discuss ongoing protest over the contentious farm laws.
Lok Sabha also witnessed three adjournments on Tuesday as opposition parties protested against the new farm laws.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
