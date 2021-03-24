Radicalisation shouldn't be associated with specific religion: J-K Governor

should not be associated with a specific religion, said Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday, adding that there is a need for Islamic scholars to formulate a policy and a process to prevent a person, who is exposed to a violent ideology, from getting radicalised.

Speaking at the Confluence of Religious Leaders in Kashmir Conference in Srinagar, the LG said: " should not be associated with a specific religion. There is a need for Islamic scholars to formulate a policy and a process by which a helpless person, who is exposed to a violent ideology, is prevented from getting radicalised."

"The level of is comparatively much lesser in Jammu Kashmir, it is very important to focus on counter-radicalisation and ensure social harmony and security," he added.

On development in the Union Territory, he said, "No development or progress is possible without sustained peace, communal harmony and brotherhood.

