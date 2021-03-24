Radicalisation shouldn't be associated with specific religion: J-K Governor

-
ALSO READ
Rs 25,000 cr industrial investment in offing in Jammu and Kashmir: LG
Attacks on flag-bearers of democracy will not be tolerated: J&K LG
Elections to development, L-G Manoj Sinha shares ambitious plans for J&K
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha kicks off International Arbitration Centre
J-K's agriculture sector will get more share of budget, says LG Manoj Sinha
-
Radicalisation should not be associated with a specific religion, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, adding that there is a need for Islamic scholars to formulate a policy and a process to prevent a person, who is exposed to a violent ideology, from getting radicalised.
Speaking at the Confluence of Religious Leaders in Kashmir Conference in Srinagar, the LG said: "Radicalisation should not be associated with a specific religion. There is a need for Islamic scholars to formulate a policy and a process by which a helpless person, who is exposed to a violent ideology, is prevented from getting radicalised."
"The level of radicalisation is comparatively much lesser in Jammu Kashmir, it is very important to focus on counter-radicalisation and ensure social harmony and national security," he added.
On development in the Union Territory, he said, "No development or progress is possible without sustained peace, communal harmony and brotherhood.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU