Rahul alleges only one-third PM Cares spent, govt says projects in pipeline

-
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court to hear plea related to PM Cares Fund on Nov 18
PM CARES Fund not govt fund; functions with transparency: HC told
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
Indian Oil Corp to deploy drones to check fuel thefts from pipelines
Rahul, Priyanka to take part in Congress's Jaipur rally against inflation
-
The latest audited report showed that "PM CARES", which was set up to deal with several emergencies collected Rs 10,990 crore in the 2020-21 financial year, while only Rs 3,976 crore, one-third, was spent. The government sources, however, said that several initiatives have been approved, which would be funded by the "PM CARES".
Forner Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday had trained guns at the Centre, accusing it of spreading lies on the "PM CARES" fund spend.
"PM CARES collected Rs 10,990 crore till March 2021, spent Rs 3,976 crore," Gandhi tweeted with the caption "PM Lies".
The government sources while speaking to ANI clarified that "PM CARES" has approved Rs 7,690 crore for various initiatives related to COVID-19 relief and all the funds have been fully utilized till March 2021.
"Under the COVID-19 emergency, more than 1200 PSA plants for oxygen generation have been set up across all districts of the country and one lakh oxygen concentrators have been sent to state health facilities," sources said.
Refuting the report on the "PM-CARES" Fund, the government sources informed that around 50,000 ventilators have been procured and more than 6.6 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses have been given from this fund.
"This fund has also been used to set up more than 3,500 COVID beds across the country," sources added.
Further, sources stated that it is also important to maintain sufficient balance in "PM CARES" fund to meet requirements during any further emergency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU