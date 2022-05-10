Rahul Dravid not to attend BJP event in Himachal, says 'reports incorrect'

-
India's head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday refuted media reports which claimed that he would be participating in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha's National Working Committee session in Dharamshala.
"A section of the media has reported that I will attend a meeting in Himachal Pradesh from May 12-15. I wish to clarify that the said report is incorrect," Dravid told ANI.
BJP Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria had claimed that Dravid will be participating in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha's National Working Committee session in Dharamshala scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 15.
"The National Working Committee of BJP Yuva Morcha will be held in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. The national leadership of BJP and the leadership of Himachal Pradesh will be involved. BJP National President JP Nadda, National Organization Minister and Union Minister will also attend the session," Nehria had said.
Nehria had claimed that Dravid's presence will send a message to the youth to excel in different fields.
"Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will also participate in this. Owing to his success, a message will be given among the youth that we can move forward not only in politics but also in other fields," he had claimed in the report which has been refuted by the coach.
This comes ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which are slated to be held this year.
In the 2017 Assembly Election result, BJP won 44 seats--well past the halfway mark of 35-while the incumbent Congress got 21 and others got three seats of a total of 68 Assembly seats.
