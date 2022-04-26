BJP MP Tejasvi Surya asked to join probe in Delhi CM house vandalism case

-
The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya, asking him to join the ongoing probe into the Delhi Chief Minister's residence vandalism case.
"We have issued him a notice to join the investigation," a senior police official told IANS.
When asked whether the police have given any time limit to the BJP leader, the official said that MP Surya is cooperating with the Delhi Police and has assured to meet us once he is in the national capital.
A ruckus was created outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 30 during an agitation in which some protesters who breached the barricades, carrying a small box of paint, threw it outside the door and wall of the house.
In the imbroglio, a boom barrier arm was also vandalised along with a CCTV camera
The protest was spearheaded by the BJP's Yuva Morcha over Kejriwal's remarks in the Delhi Assembly on 'The Kashmir Files' that were deemed as "against the Kashmiri Pandit community" among the saffron clans.
The BJP had been continuously demanding from the AAP government to make 'The Kashmir Files' tax free in Delhi, however, Kejriwal, turned down all such requests in the Assembly and further asked the saffron party to upload the movie on YouTube and spend the earned money on the welfare of the Kashmiri Pandits.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister also insinuated that 'The Kashmir Files' is a "jhoothi" (not based on facts) film.
Surya is National President of the BJP Yuva Morcha.
Meanwhile, observing a serious lapse of security in the vandalism incident, the Delhi High Court on Monday directed Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to look into the matter.
