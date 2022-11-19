JUST IN
G20: India to host science ministries meet in Coimbatore next year
PM pays tributes Subramania Bharathi at Kashi Tamil Sangamam inauguration
Satyendar Jain moves court, seeks contempt proceedings against ED
Will fight next assembly elections: National Conference leader Farooq
Uddhav must dump Cong over Rahul's Savarkar remarks: Union minister Danve
Former bureaucrat Arun Goel appointed as Election Commissioner
Delhi's air quality improves in the day, AQI under 'poor' category at 276
Vivek Express: Country's longest train to operate twice a week from Nov 22
Veteran actor, popular Doordarshan host Tabassum dies due to cardiac arrest
Maharashtra governor calls Shivaji 'Old Idol', draws Uddhav Sena fury
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
BCCI announces adoption of upgraded digitalisation for payment interface
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi committed 'sin' by attacking Veer Savarkar: Assam CM

'Savarkar spent many years in jail, those who are questioning him what they have done for the country. It is a sin to question Savarkar's contribution, Rahul Gandhi should not do this sin'

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Savarkar | Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of committing a "sin" by attacking Veer Savarkar and said those who have made no contribution to the country should not question freedom fighters.

"Savarkar spent many years in jail, those who are questioning him what they have done for the country. It is a sin to question Savarkar's contribution, Rahul Gandhi should not do this sin," Sarma said.

Interacting with media here ahead of the 400th birth anniversary legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, which will be celebrated at the national capital, he claimed that Mughals never conquered northeastern and southern India.

"History needs to be rewritten because Left historians have distorted and made it appear Mughal emperors conquered entire India. They never conquered northeast India...Assam and south India," the chief minister said.

He said it was a "Left conspiracy to project entire India was defeated by Mughals".

Sarma said that he has requested all chief ministers to include Barphukan in history books.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 21:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU