Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to unite country: Farooq Abdullah

-
ALSO READ
Farooq Abdullah to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
Manish Tewari joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib
Ex-RAW chief AS Dulat joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi
Drenched in rain, Rahul Gandhi says nothing can stop Bharat Jodo Yatra
Cong will hoist national flag in Kashmir: Venugopal on Bharat Jodo Yatra
-
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra was meant to unite the country and was against hatred being sown between communities for electoral gains.
Stressing that people should unite for each other's welfare, he said hate will only lead to misery.
The aim of the Yatra is to unite the nation and break the (walls of) hatred. The message of this march is that unless we unite and think together for the welfare of each other, we cannot make the nation that our forefathers had dreamt of and given sacrifices for, " Abdullah told reporters at Aushmuqam in Anantnag district.
The NC president was in the south Kashmir town to attend a condolence meeting.
Abdullah said hatred was being spread between communities in the country for "just winning the elections".
This approach will not take the nation and people towards prosperity, it will only lead to misery," he added.
Referring to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits three decades ago, the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said he wanted them to return home with dignity in his lifetime.
"Our brothers had to leave this place. I wish the atmosphere turns conducive for their return to their homes with dignity and honor before i go to sleep, " the 84-year-old added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 15:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU