Goa to implement NEP in graduation, technical courses from next academic yr

Addressing a state-level workshop on the NEP at Sankhali, Sawant said there is confusion over the implementation of the policy in technical education

Topics
national education policy | Goa Chief Minister | Pramod Sawant

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said his government will introduce a foundation course and a graduation level course as per the National Education Policy (NEP) in educational institutes from the next academic year.

Addressing a state-level workshop on the NEP at Sankhali, Sawant said there is confusion over the implementation of the policy in technical education.

The confusion would be cleared within two-three months, he said.

The chief minister said, "Goa is one step ahead of other states in implementing the NEP in its educational institutes. From the next academic year onwards, we will introduce a foundation course and the syllabus at the graduation level."

Sawant said the Goa Directorate of Technical Education and directors of the skill development and higher education departments have been asked to address the "confusion prevailing over implementation of the NEP in technical education.

All the stakeholders including managements and teachers of educational institutes should contribute for the implementation of the NEP, he said

It is not the sole responsibility of the state government, Sawant said.

Two committees led by state Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar and former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar are working on rolling out the NEP in the state, the CM said.

All educational institutions, including those imparting skilled and technical training, are taken on board to decide on the implementation of the NEP, he said adding that 1,247 pre-primary schools have also been registered with the education department.

Sawant said the syllabus for the Foundation Course, Foundation Course I and Foundation Course II was ready and master trainers were also trained for its implementation.

The taluka-wise training of teachers has also started, he added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier termed the NEP a knowledge document and said it aims to make education accessible to everyone.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:38 IST

