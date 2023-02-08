JUST IN
G20: Environment & Climate Sustainability meet in Bengaluru from Thursday
Business Standard

Opposition MPs protest in Parliament premises on Hindenberg-Adani row

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee raised the Hindenburg-Adani row to target the government

Topics
Adani Group | Rajya Sabha | Budget session

ANI  Politics 

New Delhi: Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Demanding Joint Parliament Committe on the Hindenberg-Adani row, MPs from atleast three opposition parties held a protest near the Gandhi Statue in Parliament Complex on Wednesday.

Among the parties that participated in the protest were Aam Admi Party (AAP), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shina Sena faction.

The Opposition parties are demanding discussion over investment by LIC, public sector banks, and financial institutions "in companies losing market value, endangering the savings of crores of Indians" following a report by a US-based short seller Hindenburg Research which made allegations against some companies of Adani group.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha took up debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address after three days of stalemate over Hindenburg-Adani row with BJP members talking of initiatives of the Modi government and the opposition members accusing the ruling alliance of not paying adequate attention to issues such as price rise and unemployment.

The Hindenburg-Adani row figured prominently in the debate with the opposition MPs pressing their demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee raised the Hindenburg-Adani row to target the government.

He said allegations concerning the business group should be probed.

Participating in the discussion, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh asked why government was reluctant to form JPC into Hindenburg-Adani row.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate in the two Houses.

Both the Houses had faced disruptions for the past three days over opposition demands concerning Hidenburg-Adani row.

The US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research came out with a report making allegations about stock manipulation and accounting fraud against Adani group firms. The Adani group has refuted the charges.

The Opposition parties had demanded discussion over investment by LIC, public sector banks, and financial institutions "in companies losing market value, endangering the savings of crores of Indians" following Hindenburg Research report.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:02 IST

