JUST IN
Uttarakhand tourism department to develop 'Modi circuit' at Corbett reserve
Golfer Aditi Ashok makes disappointing start at LPGA tour in Scotland
CM asks Assam Agriculture Commission members to visit farming clusters
Monsoon Session of Parliament: Centre introduces two bills in Lok Sabha
First Himalayan spice garden inaugurated in Uttarakhand's Ranikhet
130 hate news cases reported between 2019 LS election, Assembly polls 2022
Assam delegation to visit Mizoram on Aug 9-10 for border talks: Official
Rains, landslides force closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway, Mughal Road
Har Ghar Tiranga: Anthem Song Lyrics, Video released and Celebs featured
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra detained during protest against Centre
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
T20I: Iyer, Hooda to fight for Asia Cup berth as India look for series win
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, other Congress leaders detained amid protest

Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi were detained at Police Lines Kingsway Camp during their protest against the Centre

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Indian Inflation

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament wearing black clothes in protests against the Centre. (PTI Photo)
Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament wearing black clothes in protests against the Centre. (PTI Photo)

Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, were detained on Friday during their nationwide protests against rise in unemployment, GST rate hike and inflation. Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi were detained at Police Lines Kingsway Camp during their protest against the Centre.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leaders had planned a "PM House gherao" while Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs were to hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament, the party had said.

However, Section 144 was imposed in New Delhi after Congress was denied permission to hold protests against the central government.

Despite no permission from the Delhi Police, the party leaders said that they will go ahead with their proposed protest march.

Earlier in the day, Rahul alleged that 'this was an era of dictatorship and whatever was built in the past 70 years has been destroyed in the past eight years'. Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs had arrived at the Parliament wearing black clothes.

He said, "The opposition voice is stifled and we are not allowed to protest outside Parliament and speak in the House."

He said the media was being intimidated and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that this is an era of terror and the public should come out in support of the cause.

"All the institutions, judiciary, media are being controlled by the RSS, and all financial infrastructure is being controlled by them."

(With agency inputs)
Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 15:11 IST

`
.