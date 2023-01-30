JUST IN
Finland invites Indian tech professionals during global layoff season
NSA Ajit Doval to hold crucial talks with top US leadership on iCET
SC agrees to hear PILs on BBC's documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots
Demand for affordable housing in Indian cities down 26% in 2022: Report
IIM Ahmedabad ranked top MBA college in India, followed by IIM-B, IIM-K
Cold, windy morning in Delhi; minimum temperature at 10.2 degrees C
India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848
Congress takes 'DDLJ' jibe at Centre over its stand on Chinese incursions
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, CM Patnaik pay last respect to Naba Das
Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Fine or imprisonment: What happens if you open emergency door of a flight?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi unfurls flag at 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campsite at PCC office

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hoisted the national flag at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' camp site here and followed it with a fun snowball fight with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Srinagar | indian politics

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Rahul Gandhi unfurls flag at 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campsite at PCC office
Rahul Gandhi unfurls flag at 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campsite at PCC office

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hoisted the national flag at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' camp site here and followed it with a fun snowball fight with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Donning a white T-shirt and a sleeveless jacket, the former Congress chief hoisted the flag at the camp site in Panthachowk to the tunes of the national anthem played to mark the culmination of the yatra, amid a fresh snowfall in the city.

In a brief address to the 'Bharat Yatris', Gandhi thanked them for their love, affection and support through the 136-day foot march, which began in Kanyakumari on September 7 last year.

The Gandhi siblings later joined Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and scores of other party leaders at the Pradesh Congress Committee office on the Maulana Azad Road where another flag hoisting ceremony was held. The national anthem was playing after this.

The local administration had made stringent security arrangements for the programme as Lal Chowk was off limits for vehicular traffic for the second consecutive day.

Thousands of office goers had to foot the distance of around a kilometre or more to reach their work places in Lal Chowk and the adjoining areas.

Gandhi had on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the iconic clock tower in Lal Chowk to mark the end of the foot march of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 12:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU