Rahul's following touches 20 mn, Congress accuses Twitter of manipulation

-
ALSO READ
Cannot imprison my thoughts: Rahul quotes Mahatma Gandhi
40 mn people pushed into poverty in country: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
We can't abandon our own people: Rahul Gandhi on Indian students in Ukraine
Punjab polls: BJP questions Rahul's locus standi to name Cong CM face
Opposition leaders stage protest in Parliament over suspension of 12 MPs
-
Months after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that his followers on micro-blogging site Twitter were being restricted, the Opposition party on Monday said that subsequent gains in followers prove that the earlier freeze in the count "was guided by an external influence".
"The Twitter followers of Rahul Gandhi has touched the 20 Million mark. His letter to Twitter CEO and the rise in numbers of followers later proves that the freeze on the count was guided by an external influence on Twitter," Tweeted Congress.
In a letter addressed to Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal on December 27, the Wayanad MP had said, "I believe Twitter's unwitting complicity in curbing free and fair speech in India."
Stating that his following has virtually been frozen since August 2021, when his account was briefly locked, the Congress leader had said that earlier he was gaining new followers at the rate of over 2.3 lakh per month, which had even gone up to 6.5 lakh in certain months.
He had also shared an analysis of data from his Twitter account, showing that the number of followers, which then stood at 19.6 million, had barely increased for several months.
The Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate had slammed the Central government over the issue by saying that "Rahul Gandhi's number of followers, which used to grow rapidly, has decreased. The dictator government is not even sparing the social media platform."
However, replying to the allegations, Twitter spokesperson had said that the "follower counts are a visible feature and we want everyone to have confidence that numbers are meaningful and accurate. Twitter has a zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation and spam.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU