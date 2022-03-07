Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation hikes liquor prices in state

The State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), the official body to sell Indian Made Foreign (IMFL) in the state, has decided to hike prices from Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, the body said that the price hike will generate additional revenue of Rs 4,396 crore in the state. This, according to it, is the first hike since May 2020.

With the hike, ordinary variety sold in 180 ml bottles will increase by Rs 10 per bottle. Premium and medium variety alcoholic beverages for 180 ml bottles will have a hike of Rs 20 per bottle.

The cost of beer will increase by Rs 10 per bottle in the state, the statement read.

It is to be noted that markets 232 varieties of liquor including whiskey, rum, brandy, and wine manufacturers in 11 distilleries of the state.

With the hike, the lowest price of a 180 ml bottle of liquor would be Rs 130 while the costliest in the 750 ml segment will be Rs 2600.

--IANS

aal/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)