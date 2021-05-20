Railways delivers nearly 11,800 tonnes of medical oxygen across India

-
ALSO READ
Rail Land Development Authority puts seven land parcels on auction
Markets to look beyond second Covid wave, say analysts; bet on cyclicals
Non-basmati rice exports surge in FY21 due to global demand, savvy pricing
3,816 rail coaches available for use at present for Covid care: Railways
Railways permit travel on Chennai suburban trains during non-peak hours
-
Indian Railways has delivered nearly 11,800 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in more than 727 tankers to various states across the country as India battling the second wave of COVID-19, informed the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday.
"Around 196 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states and 11 loaded Oxygen Expresses trains were on run with more than 717 MT of LMO in 43 tankers," it said.
The Oxygen Expresses have been delivering nearly 800 MT LMO each day for the last few days.
"Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 13 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," it said.
So far 521 MT of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2979 MT in UP, 498 MT in MP, 1507 MT in Haryana, 653 MT in Telangana, 97 MT in Rajasthan, 481 MT in Karnataka, 200 MT in Uttarakhand, 440 MT in Tamil Nadu, 227 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 81 MT in Punjab, 117 MT in Kerala and more than 3978 MT in Delhi, according to the ministry's data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU