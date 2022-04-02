Railways registers highest ever freight loading in FY 2021-22

-
ALSO READ
Railway registers record increase of 176 MT loading in FY22 till Feb
Eastern Railways resume local train services with 50 pc seating capacity
When will railways' budget come on track?
Railway Ministry approves Board Member Rahul Jain's voluntary retirement
Indian Rlys sees 34% rise in automobile freight at 3.35 mn tonnes in FY22
-
The Indian Railways achieved its highest ever freight loading in the financial year 2021-22, it said on Saturday.
The national transporter loaded 1,418.1 MT of freight in 2021-22, which is 15 per cent higher compared to 1,233.24 MT in 2020-21, it said in a statement.
This is the highest ever loading for the railways in a financial year and it has achieved its highest ever monthly loadings for 19 consecutive months from September 2020 to March 2022, it added.
It also achieved a record electrification of 6,366 RKMs (route kilometres) ing the last financial year.
The previous highest electrification was 6,015 RKMs in 2020-21. As on March 31 this year, of the 65,141 RKMs of the railways' BG (broad gauge) network (including KRCL), 52,247 BG RKMs have been electrified, which is 80.2 per cent of the total network.
In new line or doubling or gauge conversion, 2,904 km were achieved against the target of 2,400 km, and 2,361 km of 2020-21.
It is 23 per cent more than last year.
The financial year 2021-22 also saw the highest ever electric loco production and the induction of 1,110 locos (965 by the railway production units, 35 BHEL and 110 Madhepura).
The revenue from the sale of scrap was Rs 5,316.1 crore, as compared to the Rs 4,571.4 crore in 2020-21 (16.2 per cent higher). The target was Rs 4,100 crore.
During the financial year 2021-22, the railways commissioned the anti-collision system, Kavach, on 850 RKMs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU