Railway registers record increase of 176 MT loading in FY22 till Feb

-
ALSO READ
India's GDP likely to grow at 10-10.5% in FY2022: Brickwork Ratings
US Congress passes roughly $770 bn defense spending bill for FY2022
Railways on divergent tracks: Gap between forecasts and reality is widening
Pakistan to increase exports to stimulate economic growth: PM Imran Khan
India's retail inflation eases to four-month low of 5.3% in August
-
The Railways has registered a record increase of 176 MT in loading during this financial year till February 28 as compared to last year, according to official data.
The national transporter has set a target of achieving 1,400 MT of loading by the end of this financial year, officials said.
The total loading this year till February 28 was 1,278 MT. In fiscal 2017-18, Indian Railways recorded 1,162.6 MT freight loading and in fiscal 2018-19, it recorded 1,225.3 MT freight loading.
It has also recorded the highest freight loading of 129.11 MT for January 2022. This month, it has registered 119.76 million MT of freight loading, up from 112.39 MT for the same month last year
"The highest-ever annual incremental freight loading by IR," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a tweet on Wednesday.
The East Coast Railway zone became the first zonal railway in this financial year to achieve 200 MT freight loading, registering a growth of 26.67 MT over the corresponding period last year.
The zonal railway has already loaded 200.50 MT of freight during this year as against 173.82 MT last year.
Officials said the major freight being loaded continued to be coal followed by cement clinker, foodgrains, petroleum and containers.
Loading of automobiles, which constitute about one per cent of Railways' freight loading also increased by 34 per cent this year. Adding to its expanding freight basket, the Railways is now loading chemicals hosiery, machine parts, meat, honey, road ballast and other products.
The Kisan Rails are also going strong, officials said with husk and jaggery being added to the list of commodities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU