Eastern Railways resume local train services with 50 pc seating capacity

Eastern Railway resumes suburban EMU and other local train services with 50 per cent seating capacity in West Bengal for the general public from Monday.
The train services will be brought back on track after nearly six months as per the normal timetable while maintaining Covid-19 restrictions.
A passenger who will travel from Asansol Railway station said, "Everything is going good here and everyone has to follow guidelines and wear masks."
"We have alerted our railway staff also to check that COVID-19 guidelines are being adhered to and it is easy for us to check passengers as 98 per cent of them are already following guidelines," an Eastern railway official said.
Suburban EMU and other local train services from Asansol have been disrupted for six months due to Covid-19 Pandemic.
