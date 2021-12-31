Rain batters Tamil Nadu, leaves parts of Chennai waterlogged, 3 dead

-
Tamil Nadu is all set to end the year on a low note, as torrential rainfall activity battered the state for another time leaving Chennai flooded on Friday.
The IMD had predicted rainfall and thunderstorms to intensify between Friday and Saturday (January 1, 2022). Following the forecast, Tamil Nadu government issued a Red Alert in four districts including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Chinglepet.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had visited the Flood Control Room in the Ripon Building of Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday night to review work done by officials monitoring the rain, relief and rescue work in various parts of state's capital city.
Meanwhile, three people died due to electrocution on Thursday, said the Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran. "As many as 27 cases of tree falling have been reported in Chennai. More than 145 pumps are operating to clear the waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in the city", said Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.
Heavy rain has caused water logging in Chennai which caused inconvenience to traffic movement in Jemini bridge and Valluvar Kottam, Thyagaraya Nagar (T. Nagar) and Usman road of the city. Vehicles are being driven slowly in order to balance on waterlogged streets. People found themselves in knee-deep water in T. Nagar on Friday morning. Some roads also closed due to the clearing process of inundated roads, as per the information. People are seen placing sandbags outside their house trying to stop rainwater from entering their house.
Antony, a local said, "Yesterday it rained heavily for six hours in our area (T. Nagar ). I couldn't go to my office today as a result of the flooded roads. The Met department has also predicted rain for the next two days. We appeal to the government to come out with a permanent solution so that that there is no water stagnation in our area.
